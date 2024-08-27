Xiaomi SU7 EV makes India debut: Will the Tesla, BYD rival launch here?

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi showcased its first electric car SU7 sport sedan during an event held in Bengaluru recently. The SU7 rivals some of th

...

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi showcased its first electric car SU7 sport sedan during an event held in Bengaluru recently. The SU7 rivals some of the flagship models from global giants like Tesla and BYD. It has already garnered huge interest in China. Will Xiaomi launch it in India in near future? Here is a quick walkaround of the SU7 electric vehicle.

Read more

Read less