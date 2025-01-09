TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
new
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Auto Expo
NEW
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Find New Scooters
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
User Reviews
My Garage
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I'll do this later
Allow
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Videos
Watch India Bound 2025 Skoda Enyaq Ev Facelift Unveiled With Bigger Battery And Enhanced Range
2025 Skoda Enyaq EV facelift first look: More range, bigger battery
By:
Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on:
09 Jan 2025, 16:15 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Skoda has confirmed the launch of the new Enyaq EV in India some time later this year.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
77 kWh
510 km
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Skoda Kodiaq 2025
1984 cc
Petrol
₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Skoda Superb
1984 cc
Petrol
₹ 54 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Slavia
1498 cc
Petrol
₹ 10.69 - 18.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Kylaq
998 cc
Petrol
₹ 7.89 - 14.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Kushaq
1498 cc
Petrol
₹ 10.89 - 18.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date:
09 Jan 2025, 16:15 PM IST
TAGS:
Electric Vehicles
Enyaq EV
Skoda
Electric vehicle
Electric car
EV
Similar Stories
Hero Xtreme 250R to Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Top 10 India-bound motorcycles showcased at EICMA 2024
07 Nov 2024
Mercedes G 580 electric SUV to launch in India soon: Check range, battery, features and other details
27 Dec 2024
This is Revolt Motors’ first new launch in 5 years. Check out the new RV1 e-bike
18 Sep 2024
2025 Skoda Elroq EV to make its debut today: Key expected highlights from the India-bound EV
01 Oct 2024
India-bound Skoda Enyaq Facelift electric SUV revealed in sketches
18 Dec 2024
Hyundai Creta EV to debut in 2025. Check expected range, features, tech and more
24 Oct 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS