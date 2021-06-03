Watch: How Volkswagen electric cars will help this Greek island go green

Watch: How Volkswagen electric cars will help this Greek island go greenUpdated: 03 Jun 2021, 10:49 AM IST
- Volkswagen delivered eight electric cars to Astypalea on Wednesday in a first step towards turning the Greek island's transport green, a model the government hopes to expand to the rest of the country.
