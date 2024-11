Honda has taken the covers off its first electric scooter for India. The Activa e electric scooter, which will rival the likes of Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQub

...

Honda has taken the covers off its first electric scooter for India. The Activa e electric scooter, which will rival the likes of Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Ather Ritza among others, claims range in excess of 100 kms on a single charge.

Read more

Read less