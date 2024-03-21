Watch: Citroen eC3 EV gets ‘appalling’ zero star safety rating at Global NCAP

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
21 Mar 2024
Global NCAP conducted crash test of the eC3 electric hatchback, Citroen’s first electric car in India, recently. The EV failed miserably in the crash
Global NCAP conducted crash test of the eC3 electric hatchback, Citroen’s first electric car in India, recently. The EV failed miserably in the crash test, securing only one star in child protection category. Here is a quick look at how the crash test went for the electric vehicle.