Volkswagen has hit a major sales milestone with the Virtus sedan which has found 50,000 buyers since its launch in June, 2022. At a time when sedans h

...

Volkswagen has hit a major sales milestone with the Virtus sedan which has found 50,000 buyers since its launch in June, 2022. At a time when sedans have witnessed dwindling sales, how did Virtus manage to be successful? Here are five key reasons.

Read more

Read less