Volkswagen Taigun SUV: First Look

Volkswagen Taigun SUV: First LookUpdated: 31 Mar 2021, 10:22 AM IST
- Volkswagen Taigun SUV has been officially unveiled. Taigun SUV is expected to launch ahead of the festive season this year. When launched, Taigun will rival Creta, Seltos, Harrier and Kushaq. Here is the first look at the production-spec Taigun SUV.
TRENDING NEWSSee All
Volkswagen Taigun SUV breaks cover, to take on Creta, Seltos and Kushaq SUVs
4 min read . 11:18 AM IST
No Voltswagen after all: Volkswagen says name change announcement part of joke
2 min read . 11:55 AM IST
Lightning! Mercedes to battle Porsche with AMG version of EQS electric vehicle
3 min read . 08:59 AM IST