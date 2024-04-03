Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Videos Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Suv Launched: Maruti Fronx In A New Package?

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV launched: Maruti Fronx in a new package?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Apr 2024, 17:06 PM
Follow us on:
Toyota has launched its latest rebadged Maruti car Urban Cruiser Taisor which is based on the Fronx SUV. While most of the car remains similar to the
...

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.74 - 13.04 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV300 2024
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
View Details
Kia Sonet
Engine Icon1493.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
First Published Date: 03 Apr 2024, 17:00 PM IST
TAGS: Urban Cruiser Taisor Toyota Motor
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS