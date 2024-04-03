HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HomeAutoVideos Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Suv Launched: Maruti Fronx In A New Package?
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV launched: Maruti Fronx in a new package?
By: HT Auto Desk Updated on: 03 Apr 2024, 17:06 PM
Follow us on:
Toyota has launched its latest rebadged Maruti car Urban Cruiser Taisor which is based on the Fronx SUV. While most of the car remains similar to the
...
Toyota has launched its latest rebadged Maruti car Urban Cruiser Taisor which is based on the Fronx SUV. While most of the car remains similar to the Maruti model, the Taisor comes with subtle changes. Here is a quick look at the smallest SUV from Toyota in India.