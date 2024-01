Punch EV, Tata's second electric SUV, has been launched at ₹11 lakh. Offered in four variants, the top-end variant comes with a 35kWh battery that ca

Punch EV, Tata's second electric SUV, has been launched at ₹ 11 lakh. Offered in four variants, the top-end variant comes with a 35kWh battery that can run up to 421 kms without the need for a recharge. Based on Tata’s new EV platform, the Punch EV is much different from its ICE avatar. Check out the first drive review.

