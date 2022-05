Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Look

Tata Motors has launched Nexon EV Max, the long-range version of its flagship electric car Nexon EV, in India. At a starting price of ₹ 17.74 lakh, the electric SUV offers improved range of 437 kms on a single charge and enhanced power output as well. Here is a quick highlight of what the new Nexon EV Max is all about.