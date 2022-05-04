HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Tata Avinya Ev Concept: First Look

Tata Avinya EV Concept: First Look

Days after Tata Motors showcased its new EV concept CURVV, the carmaker has come up with a second called the Avinya Concept EV. The new concept car, which is expected to go into production in 2025, is based on GEN 3 architecture for pure EVs.
By : Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 04 May 2022, 09:00 AM

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
First Published Date: 04 May 2022, 09:00 AM IST
TAGS: Avinya Avinya Concept Avinya Concept EV Tata Avinya Tata Motors concept cars Electric car Electric vehicle EVs CURVV Tata CURVV CURVV Concept
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara / Escudo SUV launched with full-hybrid tech
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours
Dispatch electric scooter is claimed to be focused for last mile mobility service.
Dispatch teases world's first modular electric scooter, launch in 2023

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki XL6 - to buy or ignore? Top 5 factors to consider
Maruti Suzuki XL6 - to buy or ignore? Top 5 factors to consider
Tata Avinya EV concept, in-depth look: Tata Motors charging the future
Tata Avinya EV concept, in-depth look: Tata Motors charging the future
Tata Avinya EV Concept: First Look
Tata Avinya EV Concept: First Look
In pics: Upcoming Maruti Suzuki-Toyota D22 SUV spied hinting new features
In pics: Upcoming Maruti Suzuki-Toyota D22 SUV spied hinting new features
Maruti Suzuki-Toyota's upcoming Creta rival SUV spied in clearest images yet
Maruti Suzuki-Toyota's upcoming Creta rival SUV spied in clearest images yet

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city