Tata Avinya EV Concept: First Look
Days after Tata Motors showcased its new EV concept CURVV, the carmaker has come up with a second called the Avinya Concept EV. The new concept car, which is expected to go into production in 2025, is based on GEN 3 architecture for pure EVs.
First Published Date: 04 May 2022, 09:00 AM IST
TAGS: Avinya Avinya Concept Avinya Concept EV Tata Avinya Tata Motors concept cars Electric car Electric vehicle EVs CURVV Tata CURVV CURVV Concept
