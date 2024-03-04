Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Videos Skoda’s Upcoming Nexon, Brezza Rival: What To Expect?

Skoda’s upcoming Nexon, Brezza rival: What to expect?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Mar 2024, 14:20 PM
Follow us on:
Skoda has announced that it will launch its first SUV in the highly competitive sub-compact segment which is dominated by the likes of Tata Nexon, Mar
...

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Tata Nexon CNG
1199 cc CNG Manual
₹ 9.25 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Nexon EV
40.5 kWh 325 Kmph 465 km
₹ 14.49 - 19.29 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kia Sonet
1493.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra XUV300
1497.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV300 2024
1197 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
View Details
First Published Date: 04 Mar 2024, 14:20 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Kariq Kwiq Kamiq Kyroq Kymaq
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS