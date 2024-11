Skoda Auto has launched the Kylaq SUV at a starting price of ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom) as the Czech auto giant made its first foray into the sub-compa

...

Skoda Auto has launched the Kylaq SUV at a starting price of ₹ 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom) as the Czech auto giant made its first foray into the sub-compact SUV segment in India.

Read more

Read less