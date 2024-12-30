TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
new
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Find New Scooters
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
My Garage
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
User Reviews
NEW
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I'll do this later
Allow
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Videos
Safest Suvs Of The Year: Watch Bharat Ncap Crash Test Videos Of All 10 Model In 2024
Bharat NCAP crash test videos of 2024: Safety ratings of all 10 SUVs this year
By:
Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on:
30 Dec 2024, 13:13 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Bharat NCAP has issued safety ratings of as many as 10 SUVs in India in 2024. There were four electric cars on the list too.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Tata Curvv EV
55 kWh
585 km
₹ 17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon EV
40.5 kWh
465 km
₹ 12.49 - 17.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch EV
35 kWh
421 km
₹ 9.99 - 14.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv
1497 cc
Multiple
₹ 10 - 19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon
1497 cc
Multiple
₹ 8 - 15.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon CNG
1199 cc
CNG
₹ 8.99 - 14.59 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date:
30 Dec 2024, 13:13 PM IST
TAGS:
Bharat NCAP
Mahindra
Tata Motors
Hyundai Motor
Citroen
Thar Roxx
XUV 3XO
XUV400
Tucson
Basalt
Curvv
Curvv EV
Nexon
Nexon EV
Punch
safest cars
Similar Stories
2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance unveiled, gets a top speed of 260 kmph
24 Apr 2024
Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
11 Jan 2024
Tesla drops prices of Model 3, Model S and Model Y
20 Apr 2024
Tesla Model Y facelift not coming in 2024, Elon Musk confirms
10 Jun 2024
Tesla Model Y crashes to 8 from pole in Europe's best-selling list for 2024
12 Aug 2024
New Models of 2024: Comparing Tata Tiago With Hyundai Exter
28 Mar 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS