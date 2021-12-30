Home
>
Auto
>
Videos
>
Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
Updated: 30 Dec 2021, 02:03 PM IST
Sabyasachi Dasgupta
- The Indian auto market is flooded with a plethora of options when it comes to electric scooters. And while having multiple options to choose from is mostly great, plenty can also be a problem when out shopping for a new ride. Here is a comparison between the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters.