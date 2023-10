Nissan Magnite EZ Shift AMT review: Is it better than the CVT?

Nissan Motor will launch a new variant of its best-selling model Magnite with a new gearbox on October 12. The Magnite EZ-Shift will now be offered with a 5-speed AMT transmission across four variants. We drove the Magnite AMT to check if it performs better than the CVT variants of the SUV.

By: HT Auto Desk

