Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Videos Mercedes G 580 Electric Suv To Launch In India Soon: Check Range, Battery, Features And Other Details

Mercedes G 580: When rugged off-roader gets electric power boost

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Dec 2024, 16:45 PM
Follow us on:
  • Mercedes Benz will kick off the New Year with the launch of the G 580 SUV, which is also known as the electric G-Class or EQG.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQE
BatteryCapacity Icon90.56 kWh Range Icon550 km
₹ 1.39 Cr
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz EQB
BatteryCapacity Icon70.5 kWh Range Icon423 km
₹ 70.90 - 77.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹97.85 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
Compare View Offers
BMW X7
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.30 - 1.34 Cr
Compare View Offers
BMW iX
BatteryCapacity Icon111.5 kWh Range Icon635 km
₹ 1.21 - 1.40 Cr
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Volvo EX90
₹ 1.50 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
First Published Date: 27 Dec 2024, 16:45 PM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles G 580 G-Class G-Wagon Mercedes Benz Electric vehicle Electric car EV
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS