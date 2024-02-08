HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a game
By: HT Auto Desk Updated on: 08 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM
Nearly a year after it was first unveiled, we finally ride the Matter Aera, India’s first geared electric motorcycle, in the scenic Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. Is it promising enough to matter in the yet-to-boom e-motorcycle segment? We find out.