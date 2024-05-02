Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?

Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO SUV aimed to take on rivals like the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the sub-compact SUV segment. Priced from

Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO SUV aimed to take on rivals like the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the sub-compact SUV segment. Priced from ₹ 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV 3XO offers more features and value for money than some of its rivals. How different is it from the XUV300, the DNA of which it carries still? Here is our first drive review.

