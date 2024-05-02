Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Videos Mahindra Xuv 3xo Review: Xuv300 Reborn With More Zeal And Style?

Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on: 02 May 2024, 12:27 PM
Follow us on:
Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO SUV aimed to take on rivals like the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the sub-compact SUV segment. Priced from
...

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Honda WR-V 2024
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
Kia Sonet
Engine Icon1493.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra XUV300
Engine Icon1497.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
First Published Date: 02 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST
TAGS: XUV 3XO XUV300 Mahindra Tata Motors Nexon Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS