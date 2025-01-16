TOP SECTIONS
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Videos
Mahindra Xev 9e, Be 6 Emerge As India's Safest Evs With 5 Star Safety Ratings At Bharat Ncap
Watch Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 ace Bharat NCAP crash test with 5-star safety ratings
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
16 Jan 2025, 16:25 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Watch the crash test videos of the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 at the Bharat NCAP.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Mahindra XEV 9e
59 kWh
542 km
₹ 21.90 - 30.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra BE 6
79 kWh
682 km
₹ 18.90 - 26.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra BE.05
80.0 kWh
450 km
₹ 12 - 16 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Mahindra XEV 7e
₹ 21 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
39.4 kWh
456 km
₹ 15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
40 kWh
150 km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
First Published Date:
16 Jan 2025, 16:25 PM IST
TAGS:
Electric Vehicles
XEV 9e
BE 6
Mahindra
Electric vehicle
Electric car
EV
Bharat NCAP
safest cars
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS