Made in India BMW M340i xDrive: First Drive Review

Made in India BMW M340i xDrive: First Drive ReviewUpdated: 05 Mar 2021, 12:00 PM IST
- BMW has opened bookings for the 2021 BMW M340i sedan at a price of ₹1 lakh. BMW has started to manufacture the M340i in India, which could mean a considerable drop in price of the car. But how is it drive? Here is the first drive review.
TRENDING NEWSSee All
Elon Musk loses $ 6.5 billion in a day, now isn't world's 2nd-richest person
2 min read . 10:37 AM IST
Hero Xpulse 200T BS 6 likely to launch soon. Official specifications revealed
1 min read . 10:33 AM IST
Why Volvo is betting big on SUVs, may phase out several sedans in current lineup
2 min read . 11:36 AM IST
Ford takes plans of small pickup to production, has eyes set on young buyers
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST