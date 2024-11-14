Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Videos Ktm Launches 890 Duke R And Adventure R Motorcycles In India: First Look

KTM launches 890 Duke R and Adventure R motorcycles in India: First look

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on: 14 Nov 2024, 21:27 PM
Follow us on:
  • KTM has launched the 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R motorcycles in India at a starting price of 14.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
UPCOMING
KTM 390 Adventure 2025
Engine Icon399 cc
₹ 4 - 4.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
KTM 390 Duke
Engine Icon398.63 cc Mileage Icon28.40 kmpl
₹ 3.13 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
KTM 390 Adventure 2024
₹ 3.80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
KTM 890 Adventure R
Engine Icon889 cc
₹ 15.80 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S
Engine Icon1301 cc
₹ 22.74 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
KTM RC 125 2025
₹ 2 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
First Published Date: 14 Nov 2024, 21:25 PM IST
TAGS: KTM KTM 890 KTM 890 Duke R KTM 890 Adventure R
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS