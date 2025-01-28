Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Videos Kia Syros First Drive Review: Quirky, Tallboy, Unconventional Suv Promises To Offer Best Of Sonet, Seltos

Kia Syros review: Quirky, tallboy SUV promises to offer best of Sonet, Seltos

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on: 28 Jan 2025, 15:02 PM
Follow us on:
  • Kia will launch the price of its latest SUV Syros on February 1.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Kia Syros
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Sonet
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 - 15.77 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.13 - 20.51 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.11 - 20.42 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Tata Blackbird
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10 - 16.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 - 26.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
First Published Date: 28 Jan 2025, 15:02 PM IST
TAGS: Syros Seltos Sonet Kia
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS