Kia EV9 GT 2025 breaks cover. More powerful than India-spec EV9: First look

Korean auto giant has unveiled the new GT AWD version of its largest electric SUV EV9 at the LA Auto Show. The EV9 unveiled is the most powerful versi

...

Korean auto giant has unveiled the new GT AWD version of its largest electric SUV EV9 at the LA Auto Show. The EV9 unveiled is the most powerful version of the three-row electric SUV that will rival the likes of Hyundai Ioniq 9 EV. Here is quick look at what all the new Kia EV9 GT will offer.

Read more

Read less