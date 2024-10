Kia India has launched the new generation Carnival Limousine at a price of ₹64 lakh (ex-showroom), almost double of what it used to cost in its previ

Kia India has launched the new generation Carnival Limousine at a price of ₹ 64 lakh (ex-showroom), almost double of what it used to cost in its previous generation. Does the MPV command such a premium in its latest iteration? Here is our first drive review.

