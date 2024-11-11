Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Videos Is Maruti Dzire Safer Than Vw Virtus? India’s Top 5 Safest Sedans Ranked By Global Ncap

Is Maruti Dzire safer than VW Virtus? India’s top 5 safest sedans ranked by Global NCAP

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Nov 2024, 10:49 AM
Follow us on:
The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire has joined an elite company of sedans to undergo Global NCAP crash tests. The latest sedan from Maruti is now also the saf
...

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Virtus
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.56 - 19.41 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Skoda Slavia
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.69 - 18.69 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai Aura
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.49 - 9.05 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Honda Amaze
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.20 - 9.92 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
First Published Date: 11 Nov 2024, 10:49 AM IST
TAGS: Dzire Maruti Suzuki Global NCAP Virtus Volkswagen Slavia Skoda Verna Hyundai Motor City Honda safest cars
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS