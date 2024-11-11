Is Maruti Dzire safer than VW Virtus? India’s top 5 safest sedans ranked by Global NCAP

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire has joined an elite company of sedans to undergo Global NCAP crash tests. The latest sedan from Maruti is now also the saf

...

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire has joined an elite company of sedans to undergo Global NCAP crash tests. The latest sedan from Maruti is now also the safest from the carmaker after it scored 5-star safety rating at the crash tests. Here is a look at India’s top 5 safest sedans based on their Global NCAP crash test safety rating ranking.

Read more

Read less