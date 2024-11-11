HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & BikesAutoVideos Is Maruti Dzire Safer Than Vw Virtus? India’s Top 5 Safest Sedans Ranked By Global Ncap
Is Maruti Dzire safer than VW Virtus? India’s top 5 safest sedans ranked by Global NCAP
By: HT Auto Desk Updated on: 11 Nov 2024, 10:49 AM
The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire has joined an elite company of sedans to undergo Global NCAP crash tests. The latest sedan from Maruti is now also the safest from the carmaker after it scored 5-star safety rating at the crash tests. Here is a look at India’s top 5 safest sedans based on their Global NCAP crash test safety rating ranking.