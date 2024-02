Hero MotoCorp has officially launched its Mavrick 440 in the Indian market. The Hero Mavrick 440 is the brand's flagship motorcycle that shares its en

Hero MotoCorp has officially launched its Mavrick 440 in the Indian market. The Hero Mavrick 440 is the brand's flagship motorcycle that shares its engine with the Harley-Davidson X440. Does it have enough to become one of the heroes in the segment?

