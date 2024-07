Chinese EV maker Wuling has unveiled the Cloud EV at the Indonesia Auto Show today. The EV, which is expected to launch soon in India, will be introdu

Chinese EV maker Wuling has unveiled the Cloud EV at the Indonesia Auto Show today. The EV, which is expected to launch soon in India, will be introduced under the JSW MG Motor brand. It will be the third electric car from the carmaker in India. Check out what all it offers in this exclusive video.

