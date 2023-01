Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?

Pricing will hold the key for eC3, Citroen’s first electric car in India, as it aims to take on the Tata Tiago EV as key rival. But how is it drive? Here is a quick track test review of the latest electric vehicle heading for Indian shores.

Sabyasachi Dasgupta

