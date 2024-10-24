Citroen C5 Aircross Concept: What the India-bound next-gen French SUV promises
By: HT Auto Desk Updated on: 24 Oct 2024, 09:09 AM
Follow us on:
French auto giant Citroen has showcased the concept version of the upcoming new generation C5 Aircross SUV which will make its global debut next year.
...
French auto giant Citroen has showcased the concept version of the upcoming new generation C5 Aircross SUV which will make its global debut next year. Here is a quick look at what the upcoming C5 Aircross will offer over the existing model.