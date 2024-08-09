Citroen Basalt review: Can the Curvv-rival trigger French Renaissance in India?

Citroen has launched the Basalt SUV in India with its unique coupe design that is likely to create a niche segment among the compact SUVs. It will riv

Citroen has launched the Basalt SUV in India with its unique coupe design that is likely to create a niche segment among the compact SUVs. It will rival the Tata Curvv, which will also launch by next month. Based on the C3 Aircross, the Basalt is different in its character compared to its sibling. Is it the best Citroen car in India yet? Here is our first drive review.

