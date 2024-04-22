BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?

China’s electric car giant Build Your Dreams (BYD) has introduced its third and most powerful electric vehicle in India with the Seal electric sedan.

China’s electric car giant Build Your Dreams (BYD) has introduced its third and most powerful electric vehicle in India with the Seal electric sedan. Priced between ₹ 41 lakh and ₹ 53 lakh, it promises to offer exhilarating performance, eradicate range anxiety and features that even some of the luxury EVs do not offer. Is Seal the biggest deal for BYD in India? Here is our first drive review.

