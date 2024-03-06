BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?

Chinese EV giant BYD has launched the Seal electric sedan at a starting price of ₹41 lakh (ex--showroom). The Seal, BYD's third EV in India, aims to

Chinese EV giant BYD has launched the Seal electric sedan at a starting price of ₹ 41 lakh (ex--showroom). The Seal, BYD's third EV in India, aims to take on the likes of Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. It offers range of up to 650 kms, almost at par with its rivals. Where it trumps them is the pricing. Here is a quick look at all else that it offers in this first look video.

