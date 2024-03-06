Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Videos Byd Seal Ev Launched In India: Worry For Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia Ev6?

BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on: 06 Mar 2024, 13:18 PM
Follow us on:
Chinese EV giant BYD has launched the Seal electric sedan at a starting price of ₹41 lakh (ex--showroom). The Seal, BYD's third EV in India, aims to
...

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
BYD Seal
82.56 kWh 180 Kmph 650 km
₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Toyota Camry
2487.0 cc Multiple Automatic
₹ 46.17 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BYD e6
71.7 kWh 130 Kmph 415 km
₹ 29.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
BYD Seagull
38 kWh 405 km
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
BYD Atto 3
60.48 kWh 160 Kmph 521 km
₹ 33.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
First Published Date: 06 Mar 2024, 13:18 PM IST
TAGS: Seal BYD BYD India Electric vehicle Electric car EV
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS