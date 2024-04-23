HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HomeAutoVideos Bolero Neo, Amaze Disappoint, Carens Improve Safety Ratings At Global Ncap
Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
By: HT Auto Desk Updated on: 23 Apr 2024, 16:00 PM
Follow us on:
Mahindra Bolero Neo returned with one-star rating, Honda Amaze's safety rating fell from four--star to two-star while Kia Carens managed to secure thr
...
Mahindra Bolero Neo returned with one-star rating, Honda Amaze's safety rating fell from four--star to two-star while Kia Carens managed to secure three--star rating after a dismal zero star performance last year. Here is a look at all three crash tests conducted by Global NCAP recently.