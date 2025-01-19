TOP SECTIONS
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Videos
Bmw Ix1 Long Wheelbase Electric Suv Launched At Auto Expo 2025. Check Price Range, Battery, Features
Watch BMW's first made in India EV with over 500 km range launched
By:
Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on:
19 Jan 2025, 12:18 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
BMW iX1 LWB, the first-ever EV from the carmaker to be produced locally in India, is more affordable than EVs a segment lower.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
BMW iX1 LWB
66.4 kWh
531 km
₹ 49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
BMW iX1 [2023-2025]
66.4 kWh
417 km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Renault Duster 2025
1499 cc
Petrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan 2025
1984 cc
Petrol
₹ 37 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Hyundai Santa Fe 2025
2199.0 cc
Diesel
₹ 27 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra BE 6
59 kWh
556 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date:
19 Jan 2025, 12:18 PM IST
TAGS:
Electric Vehicles
BMW
iX1
iX1 LWB
Electric vehicle
Electric car
EV
Auto Expo 2025
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS