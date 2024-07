BMW has launched the 5 Series Long Wheelbase LWB) in India at a price of ₹72.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is based on the latest 5 Series model and come

...

BMW has launched the 5 Series Long Wheelbase LWB) in India at a price of ₹ 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is based on the latest 5 Series model and comes with updated design, new features and more. Here is our first drive review to check if it’s worth its price tag.

Read more

Read less