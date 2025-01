The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is the E85-compliant version of the standard version with a single-cylinder engine. It can generate 27.9 hp of power on E85 f

...

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is the E85-compliant version of the standard version with a single-cylinder engine. It can generate 27.9 hp of power on E85 fuel and 27.2 hp of power with E20 fuel.

Read more

Read less