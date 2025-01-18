Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Videos Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 Scooter Launched. Price, Engine, Features Explained

Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched at Auto Expo 2025. What has changed?

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on: 18 Jan 2025, 07:20 AM
Follow us on:
  • The new Access 125 is now Euro 5+ compliant and gets updated for better ride quality and comfort.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Suzuki Access 125
Engine Icon124.0 cc Mileage Icon45 kmpl
₹81,700
Compare View Offers
Hero Xoom 125
Engine Icon124.6 cc
₹86,900
Compare View Offers
Numeros Diplos Max
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon140 km
₹86,999
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7G
Engine Icon110.0 cc Mileage Icon55 kmpl
₹80,000 - 90,000
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Activa 6G
Engine Icon109.51 cc Mileage Icon50 kmpl
₹ 76,684 - 82,734
Compare View Offers
TVS NTORQ 125
Engine Icon124.8 cc Mileage Icon47 kmpl
₹ 86,841 - 1.05 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
First Published Date: 18 Jan 2025, 07:20 AM IST
TAGS: Access 125 Suzuki Auto Expo 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS