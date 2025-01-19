Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Videos Jsw Mg Motor Unveils M9 Electric Luxury Mpv. Bookings Open, To Launch Soon

Watch MG M9 luxury electric MPV debut at Auto Expo. India launch soon

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on: 19 Jan 2025, 13:40 PM
Follow us on:
  • The electric MPV, which will rival the likes of Kia Carnival and EVs like Kia EV9 among others, is likely to be launched in February.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
MG M9 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon90 kWh Range Icon580 km
₹ 70 - 80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64 kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 13.50 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 7 - 9.65 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 km
₹ 18.98 - 25.75 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon59 kWh Range Icon556 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
First Published Date: 19 Jan 2025, 13:40 PM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles JSW MG Motor MG Motor M9 Electric vehicle Electric car EV Auto Expo 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS