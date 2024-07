Bajaj Auto has introduced the Freedom motorcycle, which is the first CNG-powered bike in the world. The Freedom is offered at a starting price of

Bajaj Auto has introduced the Freedom motorcycle, which is the first CNG-powered bike in the world.

The Freedom is offered at a starting price of ₹ 95,000. Check out our first look video to get all the details about its features, range and other aspects.

