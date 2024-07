Bajaj Auto has launched the world’s first CNG-powered bike Freedom 125 at a starting price of just ₹95,000. Powered by a 125cc engine, the bike can h

Bajaj Auto has launched the world’s first CNG-powered bike Freedom 125 at a starting price of just ₹ 95,000. Powered by a 125cc engine, the bike can hold 2kg of CNG, 2 litre of petrol and promises to offer more than 300 kms of range. But is it enough to pull buyers away from traditional models? Here is our first drive review.

