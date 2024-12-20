TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
new
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Find New Scooters
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
My Garage
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
User Reviews
NEW
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I'll do this later
Allow
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Videos
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Electric Scooter Launched: Highlights
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
By:
Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on:
20 Dec 2024, 18:00 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Bajaj Auto has launched the updated 2025 Chetak 35 Series electric scooters in India at a price of
₹
1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also check these Bikes
Find more Bikes
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
160 cc
47.2 kmpl
₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Platina 110
115.45 cc
70 kmpl
₹ 71,354 - 80,774
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj CT110
115.45 cc
70 kmpl
₹70,176
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Platina 100
102 cc
70 kmpl
₹68,685
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar P150
149.68 cc
115 Kmph
₹ 1.17 - 1.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
160.3 cc
52.2 kmpl
₹ 1.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date:
20 Dec 2024, 18:00 PM IST
TAGS:
Electric Vehicles
Chetak
Bajaj Auto
Electric vehicle
EV
Similar Stories
Bajaj Chetak to Ather 450: Electric scooters you can buy with a single tap
05 Sep 2024
Ather Rizta electric scooter launched: First look
08 Apr 2024
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter rakes in 20,000 bookings in a month
01 Aug 2024
Ola S1 Pro to Bajaj Chetak: Electric scooters to buy online with great discount this festive season
01 Oct 2024
Next-gen Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to be launched on December 20
05 Dec 2024
Smoke from Bajaj Chetak electric scooter. Here's what the manufacturer has to say
09 Dec 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS