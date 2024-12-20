Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Videos Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Electric Scooter Launched: Highlights

Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on: 20 Dec 2024, 18:00 PM
Follow us on:
  • Bajaj Auto has launched the updated 2025 Chetak 35 Series electric scooters in India at a price of 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
Engine Icon160 cc Mileage Icon47.2 kmpl
₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Platina 110
Engine Icon115.45 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹ 71,354 - 80,774
Compare View Offers
Bajaj CT110
Engine Icon115.45 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹70,176
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Platina 100
Engine Icon102 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹68,685
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar P150
Engine Icon149.68 cc MaxSpeed Icon115 Kmph
₹ 1.17 - 1.20 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Engine Icon160.3 cc Mileage Icon52.2 kmpl
₹ 1.47 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
First Published Date: 20 Dec 2024, 18:00 PM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Chetak Bajaj Auto Electric vehicle EV
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS