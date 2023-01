Auto Expo 2023: Harrier EV, Curvv and other must-watch at Tata Motors pavilion

Tata Motor’s biggest showstopper at the Auto Expo 2023 has to be the Harrier in its electric version. But there are many more cars, ranging from electric concepts, CNG versions of popular ICE models like Punch, Altroz to check out at the stall.

Sabyasachi Dasgupta

Updated on: By:Updated on: