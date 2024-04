The Ather Rizta electric scooter comes with a top speed of 80 kmph, ability to sprint 0–40 kmph in 3.7 seconds and range of up to 160 kms on full char

The Ather Rizta electric scooter comes with a top speed of 80 kmph, ability to sprint 0–40 kmph in 3.7 seconds and range of up to 160 kms on full charge. However, there is a lot more to it than just specs. Here is the first look at what all it offers.

