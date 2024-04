Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit for its electric scooter customers. These helmets come with bluetooth connectiv

Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit for its electric scooter customers. These helmets come with bluetooth connectivity, can be paired with smartphone and scooter, get Harmon Kardon speaker and wireless charging facility. Check out what all these two helmets can do in this first look video.

