Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Videos 2024 Yezdi Adventure Review: Better Value For Money Than Royal Enfield Himalayan?

2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money in updated version?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Aug 2024, 13:23 PM
Follow us on:
Yezdi has launched the 2024 Adventure motorcycle in India priced between ₹2.10 lakh and ₹2.20 lakh (ex-showroom). In its latest iteration, the Yezdi
...

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure
Engine Icon334 cc Mileage Icon33.07 kmpl
₹ 2.09 - 2.20 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
KTM 250 Adventure
Engine Icon248.0 cc Mileage Icon38.12 kmpl
₹ 2.30 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Engine Icon411 cc Mileage Icon38.23 kmpl
₹ 2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hero 450 ADV
Engine Icon450 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 2.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Suzuki V-Strom SX
Engine Icon249 cc Mileage Icon32 kmpl
₹ 2.12 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Engine Icon452 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 2.85 - 2.98 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
First Published Date: 08 Aug 2024, 13:23 PM IST
TAGS: Yezdi Adventure Himalayan Royal Enfield
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS