2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money in updated version?

Yezdi has launched the 2024 Adventure motorcycle in India priced between ₹ 2.10 lakh and ₹ 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom). In its latest iteration, the Yezdi Adventure has shed a bit of weight along with the price besides getting cosmetic and mechanical upgrades. But can it take on the new Royal Enfield Himalayan on its own turf? Here is our first drive review.

