2024 TVS Apache RR 310 first look: Check out what has changed
By: HT Auto Desk Updated on: 26 Sep 2024, 11:57 AM
TVS Motor has launched the updated Apache RR 310 with a host of feature additions including winglets for the 2024 model year. The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 lineup starts from ₹2.75 lakh for the Racing Red paint scheme without the quickshifter. Here is a quick walk-around of the motorcycle.