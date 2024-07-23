2024 Nissan X-Trail review: Can it take on the might of Toyota Fortuner?

Nissan Motor is all set to launch the 2024 X-Trail in India after discontinuing the SUV nearly 10 years ago. In its new avatar, the fourth generation

Nissan Motor is all set to launch the 2024 X-Trail in India after discontinuing the SUV nearly 10 years ago. In its new avatar, the fourth generation of the SUV, the X-Trail is a much improved model than its predecessor. But is it good enough to challenge the might of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and other large SUVs? Here is our first drive review.

