2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe breaks cover

2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe breaks coverUpdated: 15 Jun 2021, 10:56 AM IST
- The facelift Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe can now seat five people, instead of four. It will also get larger wheels, including 20-inch or 21-inch alloy wheel options. The facelift model continues to be powered by the same 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine.
