Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Videos > 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe: First look

2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe: First look

Updated: 09 Jun 2021, 04:41 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is the four-door version of the 2-door 4 Series launched earlier. It has grown bigger in size than its predecessor, yet costs less than its 2-door version launched earlier. Here is the first look video.

TRENDING NEWS

See All